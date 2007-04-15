Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Sharp's Korean Super Dictionary Doubles as PMP

sharp_rdcx200_open.jpg

Sharp's new RD-CX300 may actually be a pocket dictionary worth buying. While Webster has dominated the market for years, filling our heads with useless, 5+ syllable words, Sharp has finally found the dictionary's long latent potential: a video player.

This "multimedia super dictionary" stores 20GB of useless words, MP3s, MPEG4s and WMVs. Plus, it packs full QWERTY, an SD slot and voice recording. The 4.3" TFT 260K-color display is just enough power to support the black and white nature of print, especially if you are using the built-in ebook functionality.

Our photo is of a predecessor that should be similar to the new $500, 1.2" thick model when it's released this month in Korea. A tiny picture on Sharp's site shows the RD-CX300 could come in red. Oooohhh. â€“Mark Wilson

Product Page [via gizmowatch]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
a-quiet-place-2 batwoman doctor-strange-in-the-multiverse-of-madness io9 legends-of-tomorrow malignant new-mutants project-blue-book roswell star-trek-picard supergirl supernatural the-magicians the-mandalorian the-walking-dead trolls-world-tour wings-of-fire

The New Mutants Gives Us A Tiny Glimpse Of Its Demon Bear

Eva Green denies all those Doctor Strange rumours. Ava DuVernay sets her sights on a new animated fantasy series. Seven of Nine returns in a new clip from Star Trek: Picard. Plus, what’s to come on Supergirl and Batwoman, new footage from A Quiet Place: Part II, and at least one director is confirmed to return for The Mandalorian season two. Spoilers get!

Latest Deals

Trending Articles