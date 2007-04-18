Sharp Preps Advanced Displays for Future Mobiles

Watching video on your cellphone is about to get a little easier thanks to the folks at Sharp. They've just developed an uber-cellphone display that packs a 2,000:1 contrast ratio (the highest available on a mobile) and an 8ms response time (which is 3x faster than what's out now).

The new QVGA screens would also get wider 176-degree viewing angles, making it a little easier to show off that video you recorded on your cell. The screens are expected to roll out this fall, and as you can see from the pic, make a pretty noticeable difference.

Sharp to Launch Advanced LCDs for Mobile Devices [Reuters]