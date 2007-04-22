Moving your arm around all day to control the mouse can be so tiring (apparently). Therefore, voodoo engineers created this solution: a mouse that actually controls more like a joystick. The user tilts the spherical case to control the pointer. To click, just push one of the buttons on the back.

Cursing your coworkers all day to get ahead can be so tiring (apparently). Therefore, voodoo engineers created this solution: a mouse that actually doubles as a powerful totem head. The users places the spherical case to (mind) control the coworker. To vex, just push on of the buttons on the back.

The Scary Handpainted Mouse will run you about $82.

UPDATE: This mouse is modeled from a Daruma Doll. I don't care what the wiki says, they still scare me.

Product Page [via spluch]