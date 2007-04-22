Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Scary Handpainted Mouse

wb070419025.jpg

Moving your arm around all day to control the mouse can be so tiring (apparently). Therefore, voodoo engineers created this solution: a mouse that actually controls more like a joystick. The user tilts the spherical case to control the pointer. To click, just push one of the buttons on the back.

Cursing your coworkers all day to get ahead can be so tiring (apparently). Therefore, voodoo engineers created this solution: a mouse that actually doubles as a powerful totem head. The users places the spherical case to (mind) control the coworker. To vex, just push on of the buttons on the back.

The Scary Handpainted Mouse will run you about $82. â€“ Mark Wilson

UPDATE: This mouse is modeled from a Daruma Doll. I don't care what the wiki says, they still scare me.

Product Page [via spluch]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
coronavirus covid-19 outbreaks pandemic sars-cov-2 science

Your Coronavirus FAQs, Answered: Wearing Masks, Cancelling Air Travel, And More

The ongoing outbreak of a newly discovered, sometimes fatal coronavirus has many people wondering how much they should be altering their daily lives to avoid infection. As the disease known as COVID-19 has begun spreading locally in parts of the U.S., we’ve compiled answers to commonly asked questions submitted by our readers, friends, and coworkers.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles