Scarecrow Sprinkler Scares Away the Critters

The thought of a random critter pillaging through my garden makes my blood boil, but now those son of a guns will pay. The Scarecrow Motion Activated Sprinkler is exactly that. This device hooks up to a hose and will start spraying bursts of water upon detection of motion, or an animal. No longer will giant barbwire electric fences be needed to protect those precious tomatoes, now the Scarecrow is all you need. This is a pretty foolproof device, unless, of course, a fish decides to ruin your garden. $75.

(And remember, folks... there is a drought on! -ed.)

