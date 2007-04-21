Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Scarecrow Sprinkler Scares Away the Critters

scarecrow-before-and-after.jpg

The thought of a random critter pillaging through my garden makes my blood boil, but now those son of a guns will pay. The Scarecrow Motion Activated Sprinkler is exactly that. This device hooks up to a hose and will start spraying bursts of water upon detection of motion, or an animal. No longer will giant barbwire electric fences be needed to protect those precious tomatoes, now the Scarecrow is all you need. This is a pretty foolproof device, unless, of course, a fish decides to ruin your garden. $75. â€“Travis Hudson

(And remember, folks... there is a drought on! -ed.)

Product Page [Via uber-review]

