Hmmm. This is Samsung's trio of concept PCs. What do you think they were called during that process known in the business as Development Hell? My money's on Wonky Wizard Hat, Lampstand That Thinks It's a Hatstand That Thinks It's a Tree, and Balls On a Breakfast Tray. Hatstand and Balls are after the jump.

It's all rather like the wizard hat one - pointless.

Concept PC by Samsung [Akihabara News]