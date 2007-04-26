In addition to that wireless plamsa that's in the works, today we also learned that Samsung is planning on giving it's 2nd-gen LED-based DLPs a 3D upgrade. The current line up is 3D-ready and come September, Samsung will sell a $100 package that'll include two 3D glasses and a 3D emitter that'll hook up to your DLP and display 3D content. The plan is to spread the 3D feature across all of Samsung's TVs (DLP, PDP and LCD), but the DLPs are up first. It's certainly a nice extra to have (provided the content is there too), but how many of you guys out there want 3D on your TV?
Samsung's 2nd-Gen LED DLPs Will Get 3D Upgrade by Fall
