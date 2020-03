We shot a little footage of the new auto wall mount option available from Samsung to suit most of their new TV range (40-inch and bigger screens). Remote controlled, it pans, it tilts, and it even turns in shame when you get a bit too excited about Dancing with the Stars.

Price is expected to be $900, though could be seasonally adjusted.

Yes, the vid could be better. But then, I could have brought nothing home, and then where would you be!