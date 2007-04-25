Samsung SGH-i400 Smartphone: To Russia With Love

Russia has been chosen as the first port of call for Samsung's new smartphone, the SGH-i400. Launched at the S60 summit in Madrid this morning, the i400 is a follow-up to last year's i520, due to be launched over here sometime this quarter. It's a slider phone which uses Symbian's S60 operating system, which hopefully won't make it as slow as the Nokia N95. It's way better-looking than the N95, though - think early Van Damme as opposed to Hulk Hogan.

It's got a 2 megapixel camera, supports Bluetooth and its full browser speaks all the standards necessary for Web 2.0 surfing. On top of that there's a microSD slot for up to 4GB cards, it has a music key and a stereo dual speaker to annoy everyone in the subway. And there's 2.3 inches of 262K QVGA TFT screen for you to ogle at. Weight is 92 grams and vital statistics are 101 x 50 x 15.8 mm. Come on Samsung, we want it now.

Samsung unveils the Symbian OS smartphone SGH-i400 [Korea Newswire]