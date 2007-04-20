Samsung Expanding Their MP3 Line with GPS?

Looks like the boys at Samsung are the latest to jump into the GPS market with this little number that was recently discovered via the FCC. The device will come with Bluetooth (nothing out of the ordinary), but what we find interesting is the "YP" prefix given to the device's model numbers (which range from YP-N1BZB to YP-N1BQW). That prefix has usually referred to Samsung's Yepp line of MP3 players, meaning we could be looking at an extension of the line or a Yepp/GPS hybrid.

