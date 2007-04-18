Samsung Brings PiP to Mobile Phones

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

samsungSCH-B710.jpgSamsung is bringing a new phone equipped with Mobile TV to South Korea, the SCH-B710. While Mobile TV is just taking its first baby steps here in the States, in South Korea it's been going strong for some time now, so they're already on to a second generation of phones capable of streaming DMB signals.

This new phone actually offers picture-in-picture viewing on the phone. Yes, on a screen so small you can barely watch one show you're now able to watch two at the same time. Generally speaking, the South Korean consumer electronics market is a look into the future of our own tech landscape, so it's not out of the realm of possibility for us to be able to watch both 30 Rock and Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip on our phones simultaneously at some point. Finally! –Adam Frucci

Samsung to present a new phone at the KIS [Akihabara News]

