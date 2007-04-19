Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Saitek's Obsidian Mouse Scrolls By Touch

saitekobsidian-lg.jpg

Saitek Obsidian mouse could be the sexiest mouse they've made as far as we can remember. Much more useful than the Easter mice, the Obsidian has a touch-sensitive scrolling pad instead of a scroll wheel, two back/forward buttons on the sides, and a 1000 DPI sensor. Oh, and it looks like an Obsidian rock. Our 5th grade teacher would be so proud we remembered.

Despite looking great (and being ambidextrous), we still have reservations about that scrolling pad. For the most part, we've always preferred a scroll wheel to touch pads, but we're willing to give Saitek the benefit of the doubt until we test it ourselves. â€“ Jason Chen

Saitek unveils touch-scroll Obsidian mouse [Electronista]

