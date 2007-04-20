Rumor: Palm to Launch a UMPC Next Month?

All those Palm buyout rumors may have come to an end, but new rumblings on the Web predict that Palm is about to shock the world with a UMPC of their own. The wireless handheld will follow in the footsteps of the OQOs, Sonys, and Flipstarts of the world. A UMPC-like device from Palm doesn't sound too far-fetched, but considering how little UMPCs have impressed us, that's not the kind of product debut we would have liked.

The Odds? 1 in 10. Which is just about the same as 0 in 10. But it would explain what they've been doing with their time over at Palm, considering the blank stares and empty booths over at both 3GSM and CTIA phone conferences this year.

