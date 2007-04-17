Rumor: Intel to Announce WiMax Chip Date

For those of us who aren't lucky enough to make it to the Intel Developer Forum in Beijing this week, the big news is that Intel will be announcing support for WiMax in its 2008 mobile chipset, called Montevina. If all goes well, Montevina will come out in the first half of the year, and replace the Santa Rosa chipset that launches soon. Eric Bangeman at Ars Technica did not mention when Ernest & Julio Gallo became the chief product namers for Intel. He did, however, say that the mobile WiMax support should manage 2-4Mbps average download speeds by the time Sprint has the network up and running. He also added that later versions would likely include gigabit WiMax, though the standard hasn't been ratified by the IEEE. There was no mention of battery life, but that must still be a pretty big concern.

WiMax has been slow to take off, but Bangeman seems optimistic. He notes that WiMax's competitor, HSDPA, was left out of the Santa Rosa platform, because Nokia and Intel agreed they couldn't get a good enough return on investment. I can see Intel saying that, but Nokia? Come on, guys—first EVDO got a head start, now this? Who feels like harrumphing about the best technology for a high-speed wide-area wireless network?

