G-Phone rumors are making headlines this morning as DigiTimes reports that HTC has begun manufacturing the mysterious Google phone with shipments to begin late 2007.

The phone will support 3G Edge, but not HSDPA nor will it have GPS. It will, however, have built-in GMail and Google search. DigiTimes isn't the most reliable source (as we've seen in the past) so I wouldn't buy this just yet.

HTC to Ship Google Handsets by Year-End [DigiTimes via Mad4Mobiles]