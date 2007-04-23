Rumor: Dell Tablet Coming?

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Hot off the news of Dell's smartphone, jkOnTheRun (good site, horrible name in print) is reporting a tip that Dell will release aTablet PC in Fall 2007.

And if rumors are your thing, they have plenty of details.

- Based on the Latitude D420 notebook
- Convertible tablet w/active digitizer
- Compatible with all Latitude D series accessories
- Widescreen display

Even though tablets haven't made their way into mainstream popularity, the public's interest in such rumors should be litmus test enough for manufacturers to realize that the platform is ready for another serious go. Here's hoping that Dell can make the platform cheap and accessible and used by grandmas. â€“ Mark Wilson

