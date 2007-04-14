Rumour: Apple To Add "Top Secret" Features To Leopard

According to the good folks at AppleInsider, Steve & Co. plan to throw a few "top secret" features into Leopard, which may be the real cause for the operating system's four-month delay. In the report, American Technology Research analyst Shaw Wu is quoted as saying that Apple will be good enough to reveal those secrets at the WWDC conference on June 11. In the meantime, we can only guess at what they might be.
Jump for exclusive picture of WWDC'07 keynote taken with new version of TimeWarp...
Feel like discussing anything you've seen or read here? Fire away...
Top Secret Features Suspect In Apple's Leopard Delay [AppleInsider]