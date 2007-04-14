Rumour: Apple To Add "Top Secret" Features To Leopard

According to the good folks at AppleInsider, Steve & Co. plan to throw a few "top secret" features into Leopard, which may be the real cause for the operating system's four-month delay. In the report, American Technology Research analyst Shaw Wu is quoted as saying that Apple will be good enough to reveal those secrets at the WWDC conference on June 11. In the meantime, we can only guess at what they might be.

iChat AV: now with Pet Tracker

Keynote Steve's "Boom!" system sound: finally replaces "Sosumi"

CorePants: new API to design pants, because pants are important

Three-fingered tracking on MacBooks: mmmmm, sexy