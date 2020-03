What do you get when you combine a Roomba, a laser sight and an airsoft gun? Something cats are really, really afraid of. Modder Chris Myers first hacked his Roomba to be controlled by Bluetooth, which he then used to bring him wine from across the room. After getting hammered, he decided to mount a cannon on there instead. Hats off to Chris for his ingenuity.

Project Page [Isopoddesign - Thanks Aaron!]