Our jaws are agape after experiencing the artistry of Andrew Huang, a fine arts major and animation minor at USC, whose Doll Face video gives us a postmodern look at the futility of vanity.

This guy's a student? Looks like he should be the teacher. Somebody hire him, quick! His animation is perfectly convincing, the sound effects are first-rate, the editing and compositing are smoother than a baby's butt, and the social commentary is ironic bordering on profound. Outstanding work.

Doll Face [Andy Huang]