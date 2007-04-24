RIM to Bring More BlackBerry Apps to Windows Mobile 6

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Windows Mobile users who are already on the BlackBerry network thanks to the latter's BlackBerry Connect service will be happy to hear that RIM's bringing even more BB apps to your phone. Running only on Windows Mobile 6 devices, the app will add support for "email, phone, calendar, address book, tasks, memos, browser, instant messaging and other applications developed for the BlackBerry platform."

So essentially, now you can take part in all that BlackBerry workplace fun your company's IT department mandates, yet still be able to use all your favorite Windows Mobile apps.
