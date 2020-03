Just a quick note for you BB users who are still peeved you couldn't get your email earlier this week. The outage was caused by RIM installing an "insufficiently tested" piece of software, which cut off service to all 5 million of you. After that, they tried switching to a backup system, which actually compounded problems and delayed the fix.

R.I.M. Offers a Reason for BlackBerry Failure [NYTimes]

Image courtesy Abovethelaw