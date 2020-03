With 12 chrome balls and sockets for 12 light bulbs, this sputnik table lamp is perfect for lighting up your desk or a small city. Unfortunately, the bulbs are not included in the €325 (roughly $440 US by Nerd Approved's calculations) price tag, so sending messages to outer space in Morse code by flicking the light on and off is going to cost you. But if you're already dropping $440 on a lamp, what's another $40 to $50 for a dozen light bulbs?

Product Page [Decenniadesign via Nerd Approved]