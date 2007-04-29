Covenant Beware: US Army Developing Plasma Shields

If anyone takes their R&D seriously, it's the US Army, who produces sweet combat tech on a consistent basis, from grenade bots to paralyzing searchlights. The Plasma Acoustic Shield System continues that fine tradition. I mean, come on, it has the word "plasma" in it, so it has to be awesome.

The tech behind it, "dynamic pulse detonation," uses an "intense" laser pulse to generate a ball of plasma, which is followed up by a second laser pulse that produces a supersonic shockwave to along with itâ€”bright lights and big sounds to shock and awe, in other words.

Alright, so if you're not that impressed, just waitâ€”the same builder, Stellar Photonics, is hawking a laser rifle to the army that would be able to frag foes from over a mile away. Lethal. Laser. Sniper. Rifle. Yeah.

