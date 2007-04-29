Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Covenant Beware: US Army Developing Plasma Shields

plasmashield.jpg

If anyone takes their R&D seriously, it's the US Army, who produces sweet combat tech on a consistent basis, from grenade bots to paralyzing searchlights. The Plasma Acoustic Shield System continues that fine tradition. I mean, come on, it has the word "plasma" in it, so it has to be awesome.

The tech behind it, "dynamic pulse detonation," uses an "intense" laser pulse to generate a ball of plasma, which is followed up by a second laser pulse that produces a supersonic shockwave to along with itâ€”bright lights and big sounds to shock and awe, in other words.

Alright, so if you're not that impressed, just waitâ€”the same builder, Stellar Photonics, is hawking a laser rifle to the army that would be able to frag foes from over a mile away. Lethal. Laser. Sniper. Rifle. Yeah. â€“ Matt Buchanan

Plasma shield may stun and disorientate enemies [New Scientist Tech via Slashdot]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au biometric facial-recognition feature looplearn privacy

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

A Melbourne startup, which has developed facial recognition technology for schools, is continuing its trials in classrooms – despite serious concerns being raised about data collection and a lack of regulation.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles