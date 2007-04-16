Red's 4K HD Video Camera to Work With Apple ProRes: Here's what we know about Red

Red One's compatibility with Apple's ProRes was a welcome surprise. There was some worry on our part, after the Red One camera delays, and after the prototypes were nearly lost to thieves last year. So we're happy to see it taking off like this. Congrats to Ted Schilowitz, and his team.

To learn more about this 4k resolution super camcorder by the founder of Oakley glasses, read here.

And even though the pro cam is out of the range of most of our prices and needs, it can't hurt to take a look at the rad hardware designs.



