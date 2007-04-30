Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Colorware Custom-Colors Consoles

colorwareconsoles.jpg

If you still can't bring yourself to buy an Xbox 360 Eliteâ€”even though its HDMI gives you the best outputâ€”take a look at Colorware. Yes, the same people who are coloring up Sidekick 3s, MacBooks, and MacBook Pros are helping you enhance your Wii, Xbox 360, and PS3s.

Prices start at just $99 for a complete one color job, but start to get higher as you start to make garish neon green accents and a safety orange face. They'll even throw in a free controller coloring, but each subsequent one costs you $25. Or, if you don't actually have a console yet, you can buy one outright from these guys already colored.

Despite not really being into the coloring scene, we're actually warming up to the idea of having our consoles modded for just about a hundred bucks. â€“ Jason Chen

Product Page [ColorwarePC]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
a-quiet-place-2 batwoman doctor-strange-in-the-multiverse-of-madness io9 legends-of-tomorrow malignant new-mutants project-blue-book roswell star-trek-picard supergirl supernatural the-magicians the-mandalorian the-walking-dead trolls-world-tour wings-of-fire

The New Mutants Gives Us A Tiny Glimpse Of Its Demon Bear

Eva Green denies all those Doctor Strange rumours. Ava DuVernay sets her sights on a new animated fantasy series. Seven of Nine returns in a new clip from Star Trek: Picard. Plus, what’s to come on Supergirl and Batwoman, new footage from A Quiet Place: Part II, and at least one director is confirmed to return for The Mandalorian season two. Spoilers get!

Latest Deals

Trending Articles