Illupillow Combines Big Pillow With Tiny Light

Personally, I think the Illupillow looks mildly uncomfortable, but this depends on how squishy it isâ€”if it's overly firm I could envision some back pain after reading on this thing for a couple of hours if I'm sprawled all over it. Google Translate (tenuously) confirms that the light is both adjustable and battery powered. Since it's only a concept model by Oliver Schick at Design Week in Milan for the time being, there's no price tag yet, but I have the feeling it won't be cheap.

Illupillow by Oliver Schick [Elmanco via Crave]