Illupillow Combines Big Pillow With Tiny Light

illupillow.jpgPersonally, I think the Illupillow looks mildly uncomfortable, but this depends on how squishy it isâ€”if it's overly firm I could envision some back pain after reading on this thing for a couple of hours if I'm sprawled all over it. Google Translate (tenuously) confirms that the light is both adjustable and battery powered. Since it's only a concept model by Oliver Schick at Design Week in Milan for the time being, there's no price tag yet, but I have the feeling it won't be cheap. â€“ Matt Buchanan

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
The New Mutants Gives Us A Tiny Glimpse Of Its Demon Bear

Eva Green denies all those Doctor Strange rumours. Ava DuVernay sets her sights on a new animated fantasy series. Seven of Nine returns in a new clip from Star Trek: Picard. Plus, what’s to come on Supergirl and Batwoman, new footage from A Quiet Place: Part II, and at least one director is confirmed to return for The Mandalorian season two. Spoilers get!

