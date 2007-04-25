qStart Blows My Mind with Its Sheer Uselessness

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

qstart.jpgI've seen some absolutely idiotic devices in the course of my storied career as a blogger, but this one really takes things to a new level. The qStart is a device that plugs into the cigarette lighter in your car. It's got a little speaker, but this thing isn't going to be giving you directions or playing MP3s anytime soon. No, the qStart is just there to remind you what side of the road you should be driving on. Seriously. Oh, and it'll also suggest you take a break after two hours of driving. That's it. Are you f'ing kidding me?

The only way I could see this being useful is if it were some sort of subversive driving test. If you think you could use one of these, the DMV should cut up your license and give you a bus pass, as you're clearly unfit for the road. â€“Adam Frucci

qStart [via Crave]

