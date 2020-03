Great colors, these crutches. They make a change from the usual scratched steel pair with a tatty sticking plaster running up the side with "Weemawee General Infirmary" scrawled on it in biro. These are from German design firm qed*, who like to make everyday life "more pleasurable and sensible" - hmmm. The only drawback that I can see with these, though, is that they are not adjustable. Doctor Ruth and Yao Ming, these crutches are not for you.

Product Page [qed design via MedGadget]