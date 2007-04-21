Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Public Beta for Vista Media Center Update Accepting Applications

Microsoft recently started accepting applications for their public beta for the new Vista Media Center update, so if you're a Vista user who just loves being on the OMG bleeding edge of Windows Media Center, your ship has come in. Just hit the linky below and go fill out a survey on your usage habits to see if you make the cut.

There's no real info on what new features you can expect, but you know who to tell about that stuff if you get into the beta, right buddy? Buddy ol' pal? â€“Adam Frucci

Microsoft [via Boy Genius Report]

