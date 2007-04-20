Sony's just dumped version 3.40 of the PSP firmware to coincide with the new features that last night's PS3 update brought to us. Namely, you can now used save game data from your PS3. Probably also increased compatibility for downloaded PS1 titles as well. Yipee!
PSP 3.40 Firmware Update Enables Playing of PS1 Save Games from PS3
