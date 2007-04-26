PS3 Folding Update Coming Mañana, Adds More Speed

Just a quick note about the PlayStation 3 Folding @ Home app that's been all the rage latelyâ€”you know, because there aren't very many actual games to play on the system. Tomorrow Sony's releasing an update that both increases folding performance (nice) and improves the user location display map so you can see where you and others are doing their folding.

PlayStationÂ®3 Users Significantly Contribute To The [email protected] Program

Tokyo, April 25, 2007 - Sony Computer Entertainment Inc. (SCE) today announced that great progress has been made in the one month since PLAYSTATIONÂ®3 (PS3â„¢) computer entertainment systems became part of Stanford University's [email protected]â„¢ program, a distributed computing project aimed at understanding protein folding, misfolding and related diseases. Since the program launched in March, participation by the PS3 user community has been phenomenal, providing [email protected] with immense computing power that is helping to fast forward its research. Furthermore, thanks to PS3's powerful Cell Broadband Engineâ„¢ (Cell/B.E.), the [email protected] program has become one of the most powerful distributed computing networks in the world and is quickly approaching a level of computing power that is of historical proportions.

Exhibiting its continued commitment to the program, SCE also announced that starting tomorrow, it is providing a [email protected] application update that will further enhance the user experience. The updated software features an improvement in folding calculation speeds, increased visibility of user location (*1) on the globe and the ability for users to create longer donor or team names.

"The PS3 turnout has been amazing, greatly exceeding our expectations and allowing us to push our work dramatically forward," said Vijay Pande, Associate Professor of Chemistry at Stanford University and [email protected] program lead. "Thanks to PS3, we have performed simulations in the first few weeks that would normally take us more than a year to calculate. We are now gearing up for new simulations that will continue our current studies of Alzheimer's and other diseases."

Some of the key accomplishments made since the [email protected] program launched on PS3 include:

Â· More than 250,000 unique PS3 users have registered to the program in just one month.

Â· PS3 users are delivering nearly 400 teraflops, achieving a total computing power of over 700 teraflops at a single moment. This is more than double the computing capacity of the network before PS3 joined the program (*2)

Â· The "halo-effect" of PS3 has been evident as the number of active PCs has increased by 20 percent in the last month.

"We continue to be thrilled with the ongoing contributions of the PS3 user community in helping the [email protected] program study the causes of many different diseases that afflict our society," said Masayuki Chatani, Corporate Executive and CTO Computer, Sony Computer Entertainment Inc. "As we move forward, we are issuing a call to action for all PS3 owners around the world to download the [email protected] application and help this cause. These PS3 fans can also be part of history as the [email protected] distributed computing program inches closer to achieving a petaflop - a measure of computing power that has never before been reached."

PS3 users can download the new update version 1.1 by restarting the [email protected] application. New [email protected] users can join the program by simply clicking on the [email protected] icon within the Network menu of the XMBâ„¢ (XrossMediaBar) or can optionally set the application to run automatically whenever the PS3 is idle (*3).

Starting with [email protected], SCE will continue to support distributed computing projects in a wide variety of academic fields such as medical and social sciences and environmental studies through the use of PS3 and hopes to contribute to the advancement of science.

