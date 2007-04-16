PS360: Microsoft Controller, Meet Sony Controller

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

buttons.jpg

No, the world is not ending. But modder Ben Heck has taken the innards of a PS3 controller and magically fitted them into the Xbox 360 body. This includes the battery and USB charging port, making this "PS360" controller completely functional on your PS3. After once opening/destroying a Dual Shock with the hopes of fixing it, we appreciated this line from Heck himself:

It may not look like much but there was a good deal of finangling to get everything to fit and work correctly, especially the right analog stick.

Something about the SIXAXIS triggers force my hands into a constant state of almost dropping the controller. There would be a decent market if only Heck would sell this beautiful mod.

Hit the jump to see the process.

sixaxis_guts.jpg

controller_breadboard.jpg

finished_guts.jpg

front_holes.jpg

hero_reg.jpg
â€“Mark Wilson

Hack Page [via gearfuse]

