Professor Hiroshi Ishiguro made a robot of himself so he could sit at home and have his lectures delivered from afar while giving students the impression that he was there with them and actually cared about their educations. He created a monstrosity that looks like him, only much more likely to murder you in your sleep. Watch the video at your own risk, as it's pretty much guaranteed to give you nightmares.
Proof That the Uncanny Valley is a Scary, Scary Place
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
The New Mutants Gives Us A Tiny Glimpse Of Its Demon Bear
Eva Green denies all those Doctor Strange rumours. Ava DuVernay sets her sights on a new animated fantasy series. Seven of Nine returns in a new clip from Star Trek: Picard. Plus, what’s to come on Supergirl and Batwoman, new footage from A Quiet Place: Part II, and at least one director is confirmed to return for The Mandalorian season two. Spoilers get!