Portrait of Suspected Sony Ericsson W999i Cellphone Surfaces

Although some fuzzy-wuzzy pictures of this cellphone have been floating around a few forums, here's the clearest one we've seen yet, this sweet Sony Ericsson Walkman slider handset that could possibly be the w999i.

Details are sketchy at this point, but rumor has this thin little handset measuring just 12.5mm thick, and it'll hook up via HSDPA, and of course, will have the obligatory 2-megapixel auto-focus camera on board. You'll be able to view all the festivities on a 2.4-inch 320x240 screen.

There's something really clean-looking about this phone, and even though we like its silver, black and green look, we're not too crazy about that semi-QWERTY keyboard. No one has any idea when this delectable bauble might surface.

SE Mobil? (Swedish) [MeareSuperstar, via Unwired View]