Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Portrait of Suspected Sony Ericsson W999i Cellphone Surfaces

SE2008.jpg

Although some fuzzy-wuzzy pictures of this cellphone have been floating around a few forums, here's the clearest one we've seen yet, this sweet Sony Ericsson Walkman slider handset that could possibly be the w999i.

Details are sketchy at this point, but rumor has this thin little handset measuring just 12.5mm thick, and it'll hook up via HSDPA, and of course, will have the obligatory 2-megapixel auto-focus camera on board. You'll be able to view all the festivities on a 2.4-inch 320x240 screen.

There's something really clean-looking about this phone, and even though we like its silver, black and green look, we're not too crazy about that semi-QWERTY keyboard. No one has any idea when this delectable bauble might surface. â€“ Charlie White

SE Mobil? (Swedish) [MeareSuperstar, via Unwired View]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
a-quiet-place-2 batwoman doctor-strange-in-the-multiverse-of-madness io9 legends-of-tomorrow malignant new-mutants project-blue-book roswell star-trek-picard supergirl supernatural the-magicians the-mandalorian the-walking-dead trolls-world-tour wings-of-fire

The New Mutants Gives Us A Tiny Glimpse Of Its Demon Bear

Eva Green denies all those Doctor Strange rumours. Ava DuVernay sets her sights on a new animated fantasy series. Seven of Nine returns in a new clip from Star Trek: Picard. Plus, what’s to come on Supergirl and Batwoman, new footage from A Quiet Place: Part II, and at least one director is confirmed to return for The Mandalorian season two. Spoilers get!

Latest Deals

Trending Articles