LG and VW Team For MP3 Player

Now this doesn't make a whole lotta sense. What do you get when you take LG's Prada-ish design and combine it with VW? Apparently an LG/VW MP3 player. There aren't very many details here, but all we know is that there's a 2.4-inch (possibly touch) screen, 2 to 4GB of storage, and comes in red, yellow, and blue.

We're not waiting eagerly for more information, but we'll let you know when we get some. It would be nice if this was a phone instead of just an MP3 player.

VW Beetle MP3 player: questionable brand partnership, nice looking player [Shiny Shiny]