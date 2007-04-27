Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Gracenote Exec: Music Industry 'ThisClose' to Giving In on DRM

riaasubmit.jpg

Ty Roberts, CTO of Gracenoteâ€”the company that runs CDDB, among other endeavorsâ€”said at a conference on DRM this week that record labels are "about to cave in the next six months" when it comes to DRM and downloads, giving credence to Jobs' claim that half of iTunes tracks will be available DRM-free by the end of the year. At the same time, he's not sure that it "would be a good thing for the digital content industry in the long term."

Paul Jessop, CTO of the RIAA, told Ars after the talk that the labels could "all fold tomorrow, [or]they could all hold out." We're glad that that's sorted out. Nonetheless, the pressure's onâ€”from consumers, from Apple, and recently, from EMI, so holding out's looking less and less feasible if the labels want to get their product out there and into our ears. â€“ Matt Buchanan

Exec: Music labels "about to cave in the next six months" on DRM [Ars Technica]
Image via Flickr

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
a-quiet-place-2 batwoman doctor-strange-in-the-multiverse-of-madness io9 legends-of-tomorrow malignant new-mutants project-blue-book roswell star-trek-picard supergirl supernatural the-magicians the-mandalorian the-walking-dead trolls-world-tour wings-of-fire

The New Mutants Gives Us A Tiny Glimpse Of Its Demon Bear

Eva Green denies all those Doctor Strange rumours. Ava DuVernay sets her sights on a new animated fantasy series. Seven of Nine returns in a new clip from Star Trek: Picard. Plus, what’s to come on Supergirl and Batwoman, new footage from A Quiet Place: Part II, and at least one director is confirmed to return for The Mandalorian season two. Spoilers get!

Latest Deals

Trending Articles