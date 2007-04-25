Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Portable Grill: Now you can BBQ on the Subway

porbarvar_lg.jpg This Fold-Flat Barbecue could make you the most popular guy on the block this summer. It's not like it's the first portable grill, but it is probably the easiest to carry around. It's made of pressed steel and folds out into a 45 x 30 cm cooking area with a high enough windbreak to cope with a stiff summer breeze.

This Briefcase Grill could have been the perfect answer to the prayers of those NY subway travellers who had the misfortune to be on the same train as Borat and his hens. Char-grilled chicken wings could have been the perfect way to calm everyone down. It costs $40 on its own and $50 with the rucksack.

â€“ Ad Dugdale

Product Page [I Want One Of Those via Sci-Fi Tech]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au biometric facial-recognition feature looplearn privacy

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

A Melbourne startup, which has developed facial recognition technology for schools, is continuing its trials in classrooms – despite serious concerns being raised about data collection and a lack of regulation.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles