Popdrive Bottle Opening USB Flash Drive

popdrive.jpg

Finally, a company has combined my two favorite hobbies. Thank you for fulfilling my dream of being able to transfer files with ease and crack open a cold one almost at the same time with one convenient device. This Popdrive is a 1GB flash drive that sits securely in the handle of a standard bottle opener. Chalk this peripheral up as another goodie from the fine folks at SkyMall. The question still remains: Is it a bottle opener with a flash drive or a flash drive with a bottle opener? *Head explodes* $30. â€“Travis Hudson

Product Page [Via OhGizmo!]

