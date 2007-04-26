Popdrive Bottle Opening USB Flash Drive

Finally, a company has combined my two favorite hobbies. Thank you for fulfilling my dream of being able to transfer files with ease and crack open a cold one almost at the same time with one convenient device. This Popdrive is a 1GB flash drive that sits securely in the handle of a standard bottle opener. Chalk this peripheral up as another goodie from the fine folks at SkyMall. The question still remains: Is it a bottle opener with a flash drive or a flash drive with a bottle opener? *Head explodes* $30.

Product Page [Via OhGizmo!]