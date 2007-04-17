PNY Accidentally Outs Nvidia GeForce 8600

PNY jumped the gun a little early today announcing its new GeForce 8600 GT cards before Nvidia's official blessing. The new cards will pack 256MB of GDDR3 memory and according to PNY will go on sale tomorrow. If true, this means we should hear an official announcement from Nvidia any second. The cards are expected to go up against ATI's RV600 and RV630 models (once those come out). There's no mention of pricing, however, although previous rumors had these cards coming in at around $150.

Image Courtesy OCWorkbench