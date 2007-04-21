Plasma Cabinet Lifts, Separates

Despite not really saving spaceâ€”you can't put anything either on top of this cabinet or inside of it if it's hiddenâ€”this Plasma Lift should be a hit with the ladies. Why? Because they really hate electronics being out in the open.

With the remote, your $6,000 Plasma TV glides easily out of the hutch and up into view. We'd prefer keeping things where we can see them so there's not a huge delay between wanting to watch TV and actually watching it, but we're probably not the target audience of this.

Product Page [Auton via Born Rich]