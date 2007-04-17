Pink Zune Looks Girly, But in a Good Way

Despite not being a huge fan of standard pink gadgets, this powder pink Zune is turning out to look snazzier than we thought. It's a different shade of pink than the limited edition Willy Wonka Zunes we saw last year. That was a super-limited edition only for employees who worked on the Zune and 100 lucky contestants who found them in standard Zune packages.

Instead of retina-scarring pink, it's a soft baby pink that makes you feel oh-so-pretty. We're digging this one.

Catch more nicely photographed shots over at Zune Scene.

