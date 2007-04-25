Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Pillete Bluetooth Concept Headset is Really, Really Small

pillete.jpg

This Pillete concept Bluetooth headset is tiny. So tiny that it barely pokes out of your ear, making you look even crazier when you walk down the street and seem to be talking to yourself. While it doesn't exist quite yet, it's a look at where headset design will be headed.

The main problem with designs like this is getting the fit right, as everyone has different ears. As anyone who's struggled to adjust to earbuds can tell you, one size does not fit all. However, once they figure out a way to get these things comfortably rammed into your ear canal, look for more headsets to shrink down to sizes like this, with more awkward interactions like this being the result. â€“Adam Frucci

GearFuse [via Ubergizmo]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au biometric facial-recognition feature looplearn privacy

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

A Melbourne startup, which has developed facial recognition technology for schools, is continuing its trials in classrooms – despite serious concerns being raised about data collection and a lack of regulation.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles