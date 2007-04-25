Pillete Bluetooth Concept Headset is Really, Really Small

This Pillete concept Bluetooth headset is tiny. So tiny that it barely pokes out of your ear, making you look even crazier when you walk down the street and seem to be talking to yourself. While it doesn't exist quite yet, it's a look at where headset design will be headed.

The main problem with designs like this is getting the fit right, as everyone has different ears. As anyone who's struggled to adjust to earbuds can tell you, one size does not fit all. However, once they figure out a way to get these things comfortably rammed into your ear canal, look for more headsets to shrink down to sizes like this, with more awkward interactions like this being the result.

GearFuse [via Ubergizmo]