Philips Developing Hairy Displays

furry_tv.jpgYou may not have thought of this, but Philips has: furry displays, or TVs made of little hairs. Really? Yep, Philips has figured out a way to create a display that consists of a grid of short, fine hairs. When a charge is applied to a hair, it stands up straight, revealing the color of the fabric below. Without a charge, the hair lies flat, showing its color. Combinations of these two states result in the ability to treat each differently colored hair as a pixel, giving you the hairy equivalent of a video display.

Imagine a T-shirt, a coat or a curtain made of these little electronically controlled bristles. Hey, this could lead to toupees on which advertising space could be sold. Sounds like the ideal second income for those of us who are follicularly challenged. â€“ Charlie White

Furry-vision [NewScientist]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
The New Mutants Gives Us A Tiny Glimpse Of Its Demon Bear

Eva Green denies all those Doctor Strange rumours. Ava DuVernay sets her sights on a new animated fantasy series. Seven of Nine returns in a new clip from Star Trek: Picard. Plus, what’s to come on Supergirl and Batwoman, new footage from A Quiet Place: Part II, and at least one director is confirmed to return for The Mandalorian season two. Spoilers get!

