Philips, always on the bleeding edge of the consumer electronics industry, has decided to buy DLO, makers of all sorts of iPod accessories. Do you think iPod accessories will be popular? Philips is like the Nostradamus of gadgets, so I bet this means that this sector is really going to take off, although it might take some time. In the meantime, they can always make loads of money by manufacturing accessories for their own line of mindblowing DAPs.

