Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

OWC Now Offers 200GB Drive Enclosures with eSATA Port

esata_owc_drive.jpg

Other World Computing (OWC) continues to roll out these attractive antiperspirant container-like enclosures with 2.5-inch drives shoehorned inside, taking its three-way drive we mentioned a couple of weeks ago to the next level with external SATA (eSATA) connectivity. Available in capacities from 80GB to 200GB, we'd recommend that 160-gig model ($260) that spins at 7200RPM.

The downside?

These much-faster (1.5Gbit/s for eSATA vs. 480Mbit/s for USB 2.0) eSATA ports aren't bus powered, so you'll have to plug in a wall wart for power. But if you want to avoid that, go with its USB 2.0 bus-powered port that lets you connect it with just a USB cable.

We have one of these OWC acrylic enclosures here, and actually like its clean, crystalline appearance, but we long for that internal hard disk-like eSATA speed. â€“ Charlie White

Product Page [Other World Computing]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
a-quiet-place-2 batwoman doctor-strange-in-the-multiverse-of-madness io9 legends-of-tomorrow malignant new-mutants project-blue-book roswell star-trek-picard supergirl supernatural the-magicians the-mandalorian the-walking-dead trolls-world-tour wings-of-fire

The New Mutants Gives Us A Tiny Glimpse Of Its Demon Bear

Eva Green denies all those Doctor Strange rumours. Ava DuVernay sets her sights on a new animated fantasy series. Seven of Nine returns in a new clip from Star Trek: Picard. Plus, what’s to come on Supergirl and Batwoman, new footage from A Quiet Place: Part II, and at least one director is confirmed to return for The Mandalorian season two. Spoilers get!

Latest Deals

Trending Articles