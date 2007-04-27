MadCatz PS3 Wireless Thumbpad Makes Typing Less of a Chore

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Everyone who's had to enter in their name, email, and address when signing up for a PS3 account knows how baby-drowningly-awful their on-screen keyboard is. Now with this $29.99 wireless thumbpad, you can at least get some kind of stopgap measure that doesn't require you to have a full-sized wireless keyboard in your living room at all times.

Plus, now with PlayStation Home coming soon, you're going to be doing even more text messaging on your PS3. Better stock up now if you want to be typing at more than three words per minute. â€“ Jason Chen

Product Page [Madcatz]

