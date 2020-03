The folks at iSymphony like jam-packing their boomboxes and the V1BLUe is no exception. It's a slim stereo unit with built-in A2DP Bluetooth so you can play tunes wirelessly from your cellphone or your iPod (if your iPod is docked in the included wireless dock). The stereo also plays CDs, AM/FM radio, and comes with an SD card slot. The deal-breaker is that it's pricey. It'll come in at around $500 when it debuts in June.

iSymphony V1BLUe Bluetooth-enabled Sound System [Tech Digest]