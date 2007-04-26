Inax Smart Toliet Comes with SD Card Reader and Built-in Speakers

When it comes to toilets, you can't top Japan's offerings. The latest model to come from the land of the rising sun is Inax's Satis Asteo Washlet, which is the first I've seen to include built-in speakers and an SD card reader pre-loaded with classical music or nature sounds ('cause nothing makes you wanna use the can like the sound of birds chirping).

The toilet also has a night light for your after dark toilet visits and an automatic sensor that lifts or closes the toilet lid when you approach. Now if only it came with an LCD like this one.

Satis-fying Design [Core 77]