If you're a geek who wants to masquerade as a sensitive, artsy poet, then all you need to do is cram an external hard drive into a Moleskine notebook. The ladies will think you carry it around with you to write down your soliloquies on the modern world and your place in it, but in reality you use it to carry around SNES ROMs and pirated copies of Adult Swim shows. Everybody wins!

