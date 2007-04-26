ATI Radeon HD 2900 XT Graphics Card: New King of the Hill?

The hot-stuff ATI Radeon HD 2900 XT graphics card is getting closer to its May ship date, and early benchmarks show it slam-dunking its primary competitor, NVIDIA's GeForce 8800 GTS. This is ATI's first DirectX 10-compatible card (new in Windows Vista), finally catching up to NVIDIA's GeForce 8800 DirectX 10 cards. This combo of software and hardware will make gaming graphics run a whole lot faster, and gamers are also salivating over the card's ability to scale up and run even faster at resolutions of 1920x1200 and beyond.

However, the benchmarks run by Daily Tech were at 1280x1024, because that was the only size monitor these guys had available when they did their hands-on testing. That said, the ATI Radeon HD 2900 XT handily beat the NVIDIA GeForce 8800 GTS 640MB card in every single benchmark, and some of the margins had the ATI card running more than 20% faster. Jump for another pic, plus pricing and a link to the benchmarks.

This is astonishing performance for a graphics card that will probably cost around $450. Plus, these cards are so pretty, you're going to have to have a transparent case to fully enjoy their fire-breathing glory.

ATI Radeon HD 2900 XT Performance Benchmarks [Daily Tech]