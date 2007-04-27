Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

ATI 2900 XTX Falls at the Hands of GeForce 8800 GTX

ATI%20XTX.jpg

Yesterday we saw ATI's Radeon 2900 XT duke it out against the GeForce 8800 GTS (verdict: ATI stomped Nvidia). Today, however, the tables have turned as the GeForce 8800 GTX spanks the Radeon HD 2900 XTX (ATI's mac-daddy of video cards) back into submission. The gang at DailyTech put the two powerhouse cards up against each other, and surprisingly ATI lost by a decent margin on each test.

The 2900 XTX has the same core as the 2900 XT. The difference is in the memory: The XTX comes with GDDR4 memory. To be fair, the test results aren't a true indication of the XTX's final performance (considering it was a sample card), so hopefully the boys in red won't disappoint when the real deal comes through. â€“ Louis Ramirez

ATI Radeon HD 2900 XTX, Doomed from the Start [DailyTech]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au biometric facial-recognition feature looplearn privacy

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

A Melbourne startup, which has developed facial recognition technology for schools, is continuing its trials in classrooms – despite serious concerns being raised about data collection and a lack of regulation.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles