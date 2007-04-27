ATI 2900 XTX Falls at the Hands of GeForce 8800 GTX

Yesterday we saw ATI's Radeon 2900 XT duke it out against the GeForce 8800 GTS (verdict: ATI stomped Nvidia). Today, however, the tables have turned as the GeForce 8800 GTX spanks the Radeon HD 2900 XTX (ATI's mac-daddy of video cards) back into submission. The gang at DailyTech put the two powerhouse cards up against each other, and surprisingly ATI lost by a decent margin on each test.

The 2900 XTX has the same core as the 2900 XT. The difference is in the memory: The XTX comes with GDDR4 memory. To be fair, the test results aren't a true indication of the XTX's final performance (considering it was a sample card), so hopefully the boys in red won't disappoint when the real deal comes through.

ATI Radeon HD 2900 XTX, Doomed from the Start [DailyTech]